Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0346

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $117,164.86 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,906.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.83 or 0.00673519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00118055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00041569 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00064962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00226862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00088864 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

