Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 5,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $142,633.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,992.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 5,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $142,633.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,992.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 146,500 shares of company stock worth $3,323,025 and have sold 177,646 shares worth $4,747,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

