Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,383. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

