Guida R. Sajdak Purchases 1,495 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) CFO Guida R. Sajdak bought 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $10,046.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,864.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 25,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,702. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $141.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNEB

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.