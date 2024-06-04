Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $14.41

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $14.93. Guild shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Guild Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $915.81 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Guild Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,816 shares in the company, valued at $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Guild by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 7.8% in the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

