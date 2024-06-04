GXChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $30.85 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000935 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000677 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

