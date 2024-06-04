H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Position Increased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 137.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,460,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,350,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,253,000 after buying an additional 766,303 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in H World Group by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 755,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 329,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 284,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

