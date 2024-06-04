Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Halliburton has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

