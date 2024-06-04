Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HWC. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 96,522 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

