HashAI (HASHAI) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One HashAI token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HashAI has a total market cap of $110.88 million and $342,358.56 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashAI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About HashAI

HashAI’s genesis date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth. HashAI’s official website is hashai.cc.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00133121 USD and is up 8.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $348,974.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.