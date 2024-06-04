HashAI (HASHAI) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashAI has a market capitalization of $110.15 million and $324,097.03 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HashAI has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashAI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About HashAI

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official website is hashai.cc. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00133121 USD and is up 8.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $348,974.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.