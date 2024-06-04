Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of HVT traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,661. The company has a market capitalization of $464.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

