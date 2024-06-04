HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for REE Automotive’s FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded REE Automotive to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ REE opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.00.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.12). REE Automotive had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 6,265.21%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Research analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REE Automotive stock. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,747,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. M&G Plc owned about 16.62% of REE Automotive as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

