HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 3.0% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $29,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HCA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.00. The company had a trading volume of 727,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,888. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

