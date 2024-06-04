HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $332.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.83 and a 200-day moving average of $308.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $10,085,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

