Head-To-Head Comparison: X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG) and XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA)

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

XTI Aerospace has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X3 has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XTI Aerospace and X3’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTI Aerospace $4.56 million 2.32 -$45.95 million N/A N/A X3 $16.83 million 0.04 -$109.60 million N/A N/A

Profitability

XTI Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X3.

This table compares XTI Aerospace and X3’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTI Aerospace -982.52% -505.62% -105.53% X3 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XTI Aerospace and X3, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XTI Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A X3 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of X3 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of X3 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

X3 beats XTI Aerospace on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

