Head to Head Review: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) vs. Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Media Pal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 21.83% 13.24% 7.51% Media Pal N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Media Pal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $6.70 billion 2.39 $1.55 billion $2.42 11.74 Media Pal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Media Pal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Oil and Media Pal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 5 10 1 2.75 Media Pal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus price target of $32.81, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Media Pal on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. In addition, it owns and operates Sugarloaf gathering system, a natural gas pipeline. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Media Pal

Media Pal Holdings, Corp. operates as a non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal facility. It operates a 250-gallon per minute waste stream separation system at the Wyoming Avenue terminal facility. This system separates liquid waste streams and pumpable waste streams containing a mixture of liquids and solids. Its customers are located primarily throughout the Great Lakes region. The company, formerly known as Rich Coast, Inc. Media Pal Holdings, Corp. was founded in 1936 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

