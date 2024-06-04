Heard Capital LLC Sells 16,545 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Heard Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,545 shares during the quarter. IAC accounts for approximately 3.9% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heard Capital LLC owned 1.41% of IAC worth $59,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in IAC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of IAC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,589. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.34. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

