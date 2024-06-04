Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.61 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.61 billion and approximately $61.48 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00050540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00017493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.43029 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10119763 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $59,303,274.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

