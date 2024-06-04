Hedera (HBAR) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.65 billion and $55.96 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00050954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,468 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.47786 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.1004284 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $60,976,087.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.