Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Up 2.6%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €1.24 ($1.35) and last traded at €1.19 ($1.30). Approximately 939,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.16 ($1.27).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $363.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €1.09.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

