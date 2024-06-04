Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Update

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,270,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 27,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963,503 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,603 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 469,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $3.86. 2,838,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,700. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $581.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.81. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

