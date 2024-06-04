Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.4 billion-$30.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.2 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 27,589,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,525,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

