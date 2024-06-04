Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.43-0.48 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 26,816,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,497,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

