HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,030 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Henry Schein by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 47,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

