HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys 83 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Amgen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.26. 188,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.15. The company has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

