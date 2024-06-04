HFR Wealth Management LLC Purchases 604 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 2.4% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.3 %

MKC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.93. 318,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

