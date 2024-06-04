Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 3,475,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,742,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Specifically, insider Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,664,656.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,664,656.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $38,979.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 723,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,129,571. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $17.25 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2,025.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

