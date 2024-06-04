Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Buys Shares of 8,302 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,709,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of VONV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,081. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
