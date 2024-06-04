Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Purchases 430 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,144 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 520,359 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,553,000 after acquiring an additional 73,808 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 209,210 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,337. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $112.49.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

