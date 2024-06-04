Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,171 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.42. 1,880,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

