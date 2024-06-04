Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 10,530 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,705,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,947,000 after purchasing an additional 175,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,274,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 270,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $88.51. 534,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,256. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $89.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.