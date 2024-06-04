Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 1,610 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.87. 1,016,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,157. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

