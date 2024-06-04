Holderness Investments Co. Buys 10,890 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $2,433,103. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IRM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.73. 1,193,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.94%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

