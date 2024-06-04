Holderness Investments Co. Takes $1.87 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,533 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Lennar by 34.3% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,149. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

