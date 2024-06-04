Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,673,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,644,438. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

