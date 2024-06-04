Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Invests $3.50 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.49. 1,107,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,568. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $263.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.38 and a 200 day moving average of $192.42.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.