Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,088 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 1.5% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 593,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.72. 3,754,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

