Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up about 1.7% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MET traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.43. 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

