Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 9,551 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.91. 2,199,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

