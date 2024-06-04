IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

IMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG opened at C$5.26 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.08.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.3658863 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

