ICON Hits Market Capitalization of $216.30 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $216.30 million and $5.53 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,001,626,731 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ICON Coin Trading
