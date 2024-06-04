ICON Hits Market Capitalization of $216.30 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $216.30 million and $5.53 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,001,626,731 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,001,617,497.3629346. The last known price of ICON is 0.21051235 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $5,106,656.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.