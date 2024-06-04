IDT (IDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.10 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.97. IDT has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,462.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,192 shares of company stock worth $690,075. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

