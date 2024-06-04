Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Short Interest Down 12.4% in May

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
INFA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at $1,755,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Informatica by 24.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Informatica by 23.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:INFA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,417.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $39.80.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
