Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.27. 172,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,283. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.51. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 221,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.