Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.27. 172,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,283. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.51. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 221,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
