Insider Buying: Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Purchases 450,000 Shares of Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Garry Crole purchased 450,000 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$202,500.00 ($135,906.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

