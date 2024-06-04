Insider Selling: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells 148 Shares of Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $16,055.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,165 shares in the company, valued at $777,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $14,058.52.

On Monday, April 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $15,079.72.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,955. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

