Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells 993 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.53. The company had a trading volume of 401,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,871. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AXON. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

