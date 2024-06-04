Insider Selling: KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Sells 7,392 Shares of Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $45,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,641.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.06. 7,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,030. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $19.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $16.84.
KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.16 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.16% of KALA BIO as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.
