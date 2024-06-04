Insider Selling: KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Sells 7,392 Shares of Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $45,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,641.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KALA BIO Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.06. 7,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,030. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $19.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.16% of KALA BIO as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

