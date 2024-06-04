Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 192,280 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,124,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QuantumScape Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 2,933,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 4.69.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on QS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 202.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 137,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 92,142 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in QuantumScape by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

